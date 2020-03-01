Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts strong double-double
Valanciunas posted 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 105-88 win over the Lakers.
Valanciunas has now grabbed 20 or more rebounds in back-to-back games, but he's also scoring at a consistent, effective rate with three straight games topping the 15-point mark. He has three straight double-doubles and is ending February on a hot streak.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs career-high 25 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies 11 boards in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another 18-board game•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 18 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...