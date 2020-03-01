Valanciunas posted 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 105-88 win over the Lakers.

Valanciunas has now grabbed 20 or more rebounds in back-to-back games, but he's also scoring at a consistent, effective rate with three straight games topping the 15-point mark. He has three straight double-doubles and is ending February on a hot streak.