Valanciunas is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns with abdominal soreness.

Valanciunas' spot on the injury report appears to just be precautionary, as there has been no indication that the big man is set to miss any time. Valanciunas is coming off one of his biggest performances of the season, posting 27 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes Wednesday against the Warriors. Expect him to continue getting plenty of usage as the season winds down.