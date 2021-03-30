Valanciunas posted 30 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist through 32 minutes during the Grizzlies' 120-110 win over Houston on Monday.

Valanciunas was an absolute force during the win, setting a new season high in points (30) and once again grabbing double-digit rebounds After a rather successful first season with the Grizzlies, the big man been even better this season. He's currently averaging 15.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.5 minutes this season. Valanciunas will continue to be one of the most important pieces for Memphis down the stretch.