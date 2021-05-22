Valanciunas had nine points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Warriors.

Valanciunas ended a streak of five straight double-doubles, though he didn't see the court much, to begin with -- the 26 minutes represented his lowest tally since May 5, when he only logged 20 minutes against the Timberwolves. Expect him to be one of the Grizzlies' main factors in the upcoming series against the Jazz, as he'll have to deal with Rudy Gobert, another elite big man, on both ends of the court.