Valanciunas scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 27 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

Valanciunas, who drained a three-pointer for the third time over his last four games, looked efficient on both ends of the court in this one and recorded yet another double-double -- his second in four games since missing three straight games in mid-April. He averaged 19.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game during the month of April.