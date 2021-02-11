Valanciunas registered 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Valanciunas took a step back in terms of scoring after he had notched 23 or more points in three of his previous four contests, but he made an impact cleaning the glass once again -- this was his 11th game with double-digit rebounds out of 15 appearances in the current season. Valanciunas also has 11 double-doubles to date.