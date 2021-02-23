Valanciunas recorded 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's loss against the Mavericks.

Valanciunas has been a double-double machine this season and has reached that feat in four straight games while pulling down at least 12 boards in every one of those contests. He has scored 11 points or fewer in two of his last five outings, but he has been remarkably consistent on both ends of the court and is firmly entrenched as a reliable fantasy asset on most formats in a position where the elite performers are scarce.