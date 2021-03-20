Valanciunas went for 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds and four assists in Friday's loss to the Warriors.

Valanciunas' scoring tends to come and go on a game-by-game basis, but he's one of the league's most dependable rebounders, having notched double digit boards in 14 of the last 15 contests. Over that span, the big man is averaging 15.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 27.7 minutes.