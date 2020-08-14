Valanciunas amassed 26 points(11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Bucks.

The Grizzlies advanced to the first-ever play-in game, accounting for an understrength Bucks outfit. Valanciunas was incredible for the Grizzlies, recording the first triple-double of his career. Ja Morant joined him with a triple-double, making this the first time in franchise history that two players have achieved the feat in a single game. The Grizzlies will face the Trail Blazers in the play-in tournament, needing to win the first two games to advance to the playoffs.