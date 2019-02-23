Valanciunas (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavs.

Valanciunas missed Friday's game due to a personal matter, and at this point the Grizzlies don't have a firm grasp of his status for the second half of the back-to-back. If Valanciunas sits again, expect Joakim Noah and Ivan Rabb to handle most of the minutes at center.

