Valanciunas is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers with left thigh soreness.

The 28-year-old apparently picked up the injury during the front half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Clippers, when he had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. Valanciunas' availability for Friday's rematch is now up in the air, which could lead to an increased role for Xavier Tillman.