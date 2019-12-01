Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable Sunday
Valanciunas is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota due to an illness.
It appears as though the center has caught the bug, as Valanciunas was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest. If the Grizzlies ultimately rule out their starting center, Jaren Jackson and Bruno Caboclo may be in line for increased roles against Minnesota.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 17 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Dominant effort in loss Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong showing in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Delivers double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs 18 points, 12 boards in win•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...