Valanciunas (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Valanciunas missed Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, but there's a chance he'll be back for the Grizzlies' third-to-last game of the regular season. In six appearances this month, he's averaged 14.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 assists in 30.0 minutes.