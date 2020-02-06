Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable with ankle soreness
Valanciunas is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to left ankle soreness.
Valanciunas has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Mavericks with ankle soreness, and it's possible he misses his first game since Dec. 21. If that's the case, Brandon Clarke could see an expanded role. It's unclear as of Thursday if Gorgui Dieng or Jordan Bell will be available.
