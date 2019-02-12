Valanciunas has been cleared to make his team debut Tuesday against the Spurs after his immigration paperwork cleared successfully, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Valanciunas will finally be available for the Grizzlies after being held out while his immigration paperwork went through. He hasn't taken the court since Dec. 12 due to a thumb injury, so his minutes will likely be monitored closely following a lengthy absence, especially with Memphis kicking off the front end of a back-to-back set. Valanciunas is expected to begin his time with Memphis as a backup behind Ivan Rabb.