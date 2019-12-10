Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Records 12th double-double in win
Valanciunas produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 110-102 win over the Warriors.
Valanciunas is off to one of his best starts of his eight-year career. He's outdoing previous season averages and rebounds and assists, and is currently on pace to hit a career-best in field goal percentage. While he's had injury struggles over the past two years, he's only missed two games so far this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 32 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Could return Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...