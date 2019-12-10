Valanciunas produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 110-102 win over the Warriors.

Valanciunas is off to one of his best starts of his eight-year career. He's outdoing previous season averages and rebounds and assists, and is currently on pace to hit a career-best in field goal percentage. While he's had injury struggles over the past two years, he's only missed two games so far this season.