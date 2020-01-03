Valanciunas tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 loss to the Kings.

Valanciunas now ranks 11th in the league with 19 double-doubles and is arguably one of the most consistent centers in the league in terms of solid usage and production.