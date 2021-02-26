Valanciunas recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds and two assists Thursday in a 122-94 home win against the Clippers.

Valanciunas replicated some of his Feb. 19 stat line versus Detroit by shooting 7-of-14 and grabbing 15 rebounds. Though the Grizzlies center played only 25 minutes, those were all he needed to prosper against an elite Clippers team. Valanciunas has averaged 15.2 points and 13.6 rebounds with a double-double across each of his past five games.