Valanciunas posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 122-107 loss to the Celtics.

Valanciunas had a good deal of success opposite Boston's cavalcade of big men, but ultimately the Grizzlies couldn't put the pieces together to cement a much-needed win. It's hard to blame Valanciunas, as he's performed quite aptly in the bubble, averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and at least a blocked shot per game.