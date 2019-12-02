Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Remains questioanble
Valanciunas (illness) remains questionable for Monday's tilt with Indiana.
The Lithuanian center is at risk of missing a second-straight game due to an illness. In the event he's held out, look for Bruno Caboclo to start as Brandon Clarke has been ruled out with a left hip injury.
