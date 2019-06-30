Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Returning to Grizzlies
Valanciunas (ankle) has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract to remain with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In the trade that sent Marc Gasol to the Raptors, the Grizzlies acquired Valanciunas. He saw a huge uptick in role once in Memphis, seeing his usage rate climb above 30 percent for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old is expected to start in the frontcourt next to Jaren Jackson. That duo, along with No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant, will help usher in a new youth movement for the Grizzlies, who dealt veteran point guard Mike Conley to the Jazz earlier in the offseason.
