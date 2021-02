Valanciunas tallied 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Saturday's 119-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Despite coming off the bench in his first game back, Valanciunas led the team in scoring. it's expected that as he gets back into a rhythm, the center will return to the starting lineup and log his usual average of 27 minutes per game.