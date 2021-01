Valanciunas recorded 24 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in a 118-107 win Wednesday at Minnesota.

Valanciunas is expected to average double figures in points and rebounds like he did last season. Unfortunately, the center struggled at recording those during both of Memphis' previous two games. Valanciunas redeemed himself accordingly with his season highs in points and rebounds Wednesday.