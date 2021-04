Valanciunas had 26 points (12-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Valanciunas has been one of the league's most productive big men this season, and he extended his double-double streak to 15 games Monday. In addition to his efficient scoring and huge contributions on the glass, Valanciunas has also shown more productivity as a shot blocker of late. He's swatted multiple shots in three straight games.