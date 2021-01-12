Valanciunas registered 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's 101-91 win over the Cavaliers.

One day after announcing his return to the court, Valanciunas was his usual productive self in Memphis' win. Even though he hasn't recorded a double-double in any of his last two contests, Valanciunas remains a nightly threat to produce on both ends of the court -- he has double-doubled in eight of his first 10 appearances of the season.