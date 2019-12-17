Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 21, grabs 10 boards
Valanciunas racked up 21 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 118-111 win over the Heat.
Valanciunas hauled in double-digit boards for the 15th time through 25 appearances this season, and he has already logged 14 double-doubles here in 2019-20. While fantasy owners would likely appreciate it if Valanciunas were earning a few more minutes per game, he's on pace to shatter his previous record of 29 double-doubles across 80 appearances in 2016-17.
