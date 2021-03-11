Valanciunas scored 29 points (12-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go along with 20 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 127-112 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Valanciunas kicked off the second half of the year by going off, coming away with new season high point and block totals. He was also able to contribute 20 rebounds for just the second time this season. The center struggled a bit heading into the All-Star break, failing to score 20 points in 7-of-8 games, but has averaged a double-double on the season.