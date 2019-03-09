Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Season-high 27 points in win
Valanciunas produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 114-104 win over the Jazz.
Valanciunas has reached double figures in all nine games with the Grizzlies, and he finished with a season high scoring total in this one. The 26-year-old center has upped his averages across every category except steals, and it's not shocking given that he's earning an extra seven minutes per game since the trade. Overall fantasy owners have to be awfully pleased, as Valanciunas is currently playing the best basketball of his career.
