Valanciunas had 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 win over the Magic.

Valanciunas recorded a season high block total while contributing a very well-rounded stat line. The 26-year-old is usually much more efficient offensively, but fantasy owners should still be ecstatic about his production of late.