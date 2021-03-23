Valanciunas collected 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 132-126 victory over the Celtics on Monday.

Valanciunas' dominant stretch on the glass continued, as he recorded a game-high 19 rebounds in the Grizzlies' overtime win. The center has been fantastic in his first eight games since returning from the All-Star break, averaging 16.9 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. He has secured a double-double in seven of those games and is up to 27 on the season, which ranks ninth in the league.