Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Set to start Monday
Valanciunas (foot) will be back in the starting lineup Monday night against San Antonio, Pete Pranica of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Valanciunas was held out of Saturday's win over the Kings with a minor foot injury, but he'll be back at his usual starting center spot Monday. As a result, expect Jaren Jackson Jr. to shift down to power forward after he got the start at center Saturday.
