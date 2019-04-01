Valanciunas (ankle) has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and has been ruled out for the last five games of the season, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

This diagnosis isn't unexpected, as Valanciunas needed help just to get off the court after suffering the injury Sunday night. It is good news that he won't require surgery, however. There's no need for the Grizzlies to push their starting center back into action at this point, especially with Memphis firmly out of the playoff picture.