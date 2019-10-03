Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Sidelined with sore foot
Valanciunas did not practice Thursday due to a soreT foot, Peter Edmiston of The Athletic reports.
His absence from practice appears to be precautionary. The injury isn't considered serious and shouldn't affect Valanciunas moving forward.
