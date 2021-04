Valanciunas had 26 points (12-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Valanciunas has been one of the league's most productive big men this season and extended his double-double streak to 15 games. Aside from being a double-double threat on a nightly basis, Valanciunas has been particularly productive on the defensive end of the court of late with three straight games with multiple blocks.