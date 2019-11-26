Valanciunas had 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 126-114 loss to the Pacers.

Valanciunas logged his ninth double-double through 16 appearances, and he amassed a season high swat total as well. Despite earning 30 minutes just once thus far here in 2019-20, Valanciunas has still been a consistent source of points and boards. Regardless, those who reached for him in the early or even middle rounds of drafts have to be hoping that he starts earning more minutes as the campaign goes on.