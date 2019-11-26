Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong showing in Monday's loss
Valanciunas had 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 126-114 loss to the Pacers.
Valanciunas logged his ninth double-double through 16 appearances, and he amassed a season high swat total as well. Despite earning 30 minutes just once thus far here in 2019-20, Valanciunas has still been a consistent source of points and boards. Regardless, those who reached for him in the early or even middle rounds of drafts have to be hoping that he starts earning more minutes as the campaign goes on.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Delivers double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs 18 points, 12 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Just misses double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 14 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double streak comes to end•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...