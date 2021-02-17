Valanciunas posted 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 144-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Valanciunas had scored at least 22 points in four of the past five, and he had grabbed at least seven boards in all five games. However, he ran into the wall of Steven Adams on Tuesday and had one of his worst performances of the year. Valanciunas' struggles on the glass weren't unexpected, as the Pelicans allow the second-fewest boards in the NBA (41.3). He faces a much easier matchup Wednesday against the Thunder, who allow the most rebounds in the league (48.3).