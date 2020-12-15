Valanciunas recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 24 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Valanciunas paced the Grizzlies in scoring and blocks despite playing the fourth-lowest amount of minutes among the starters in this game. The big man should anchor the paint once the regular season begins and seems to be in line to build off what was an already impressive showing during the 2019-20 season.