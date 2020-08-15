Valanciunas contributed 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 17 rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Valanciunas produced a superb stat line, amassing his highest scoring and rebounding totals since the restart. His steadiness this season was a major factor in the team exceeding expectations, and Valanciunas will likely continue to be counted on to gobble up the vast majority of rebounds and dominate the paint for the Grizzlies come next season.