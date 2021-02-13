Valanciunas registered 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against the Lakers.

Valanciunas is one of the most effective two-way players in the league due to his ability to contribute offensively and clean the glass at the same time, but he's experiencing an uptick in his scoring numbers -- he has recorded 20 or more points in four of his last six contests. While he's not likely to sustain that pace for a prolonged stretch, Valanciunas is certainly proving to be valuable across most formats -- especially in a position where there aren't many quality options on a nightly basis.