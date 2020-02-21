Valanciunas put up eight points (3-6 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Kings.

Eleven rebounds almost qualifies as a disappointment for the big man considering he was coming off back-to-back games with 18. The Lithuanian has posted double-digits in the category in six-straight contests but has scored just eight points in three of them. Also of note is that he played a mere 20 minutes, his fewest since Dec. 13.