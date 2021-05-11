Valanciunas totaled 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five blocks and two assets in a 115-110 victory over the Pelicans on Monday.

Valanciunas recorded his sixth double-double in his last seven games and recorded a new season-high block total. The center's 47 double-doubles this season are good for third-most in the NBA, trailing just Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook. Valanciunas has averaged an impressive 14.6 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks across his last seven games.