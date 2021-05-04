Valanciunas scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 35 minutes n Monday's loss to the Knicks.
Valanciunas put up a near identical stat line to his effort Saturday, and he has now recorded three consecutive double-doubles. Perhaps even more impressive has been his work defensively, as Valanciunas has swatted three shots in consecutive games.
