Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Ties career high in assists
Valanciunas posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Hornets.
Valanciunas' five assists tied his career high, which he's achieved on two other occasions -- both with Memphis. He's on pace for the best passing season of his career, handing out 1.9 assists per game, building off last year's high of 1.4 assists. Valanciunas' three-ball has also been falling, and he's hitting 43.9 percent of his 1.3 attempts per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Set to start Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Deemed questioanble Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in loss to Cavs•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...