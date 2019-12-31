Valanciunas posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Hornets.

Valanciunas' five assists tied his career high, which he's achieved on two other occasions -- both with Memphis. He's on pace for the best passing season of his career, handing out 1.9 assists per game, building off last year's high of 1.4 assists. Valanciunas' three-ball has also been falling, and he's hitting 43.9 percent of his 1.3 attempts per contest.