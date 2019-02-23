Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: To play, have minutes monitored
Valanciunas (personal) will play Saturday against the Cavaliers, but the center will have his minutes monitored after a lot of travel in a short period of time, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Valanciunas was attending to a personal matter in Lithuania, so it appears the Grizzlies' staff has some concerns about playing him extended minutes Saturday. In his two games as a member of the Grizzlies, Valanciunas is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 22.0 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Friday for personal reasons•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in team debut•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Receives clearance for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Held out of practice•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Yet to join new team•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...