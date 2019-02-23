Valanciunas (personal) will play Saturday against the Cavaliers, but the center will have his minutes monitored after a lot of travel in a short period of time, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Valanciunas was attending to a personal matter in Lithuania, so it appears the Grizzlies' staff has some concerns about playing him extended minutes Saturday. In his two games as a member of the Grizzlies, Valanciunas is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 22.0 minutes.