Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Traded to Memphis

Valanciunas was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday as part of a deal that brings Marc Gasol to Toronto, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Valanciunas has been on the shelf for nearly two months with a dislocated left thumb, and he was set to return to action Thursday night. However, the Raptors will ship him to Memphis in order to match salaries in the deal, so his return to action figures to be delayed by a few days. Valanciunas shifted to a backup role this season before the injury but still managed 12.8 points and 7.2 boards in a career-low 18.8 minutes per game. With the Grizzlies shifting toward a full rebuild, it's unclear how large of a role Valanciunas can expect for the rest of this season. The 26-year-old holds a $17.62 million player option for 2019-20.