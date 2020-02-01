Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Two boards shy of double-double
Valanciunas scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 139-111 loss at New Orleans.
Valanciunas has scored in double digits in four straight games and from a statistical point of view, January has been his best month of the season -- he averaged 16.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game over that span. He also tied his season-high mark in blocks in this contest, and he has been getting the job done on both ends of the court over the last few weeks.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 12 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 18 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 19 in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 31 points, 19 boards•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.