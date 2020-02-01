Play

Valanciunas scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 139-111 loss at New Orleans.

Valanciunas has scored in double digits in four straight games and from a statistical point of view, January has been his best month of the season -- he averaged 16.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game over that span. He also tied his season-high mark in blocks in this contest, and he has been getting the job done on both ends of the court over the last few weeks.

