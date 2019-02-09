Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Unavailable Saturday
Valanciunas (not injury related) won't play Saturday against the Pelicans, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Routine immigration paperwork processing wasn't able to be completed on time, and the big man will sit out Saturday's game as a result. Things are expected to be sorted out by the Grizzlies' next game, which is Tuesday against the Spurs. Valanciunas is a strong candidate to start at center for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will play pending physical•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Traded to Memphis•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Officially listed as doubtful•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Could play Tuesday•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...