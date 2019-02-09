Valanciunas (not injury related) won't play Saturday against the Pelicans, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Routine immigration paperwork processing wasn't able to be completed on time, and the big man will sit out Saturday's game as a result. Things are expected to be sorted out by the Grizzlies' next game, which is Tuesday against the Spurs. Valanciunas is a strong candidate to start at center for the remainder of the season.