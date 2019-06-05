Valanciunas (ankle) said who the Grizzlies hire as their head coach will be a "huge factor" in determining whether he exercises his player option for the 2019-20 season, Lithuanian basketball writer Donatas Urbonas reports.

Valanciunas spoke to the media on Tuesday at an awards ceremony back in his home country and sounded very much undecided as to whether he'll remain in Memphis. "It's still early to say," Valanciunas said. "Deeper into the summer, we'll have a better picture who's staying and what are the team plans." Valanciunas came over from Toronto at the trade deadline as part of the Marc Gasol deal and went on to appear in 19 games for the Grizzles, averaging 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game. The 27-year-old can opt in for $17.6 million next season, but he may prefer to seek a longer-term deal elsewhere, while the Grizzlies continue their rebuild.