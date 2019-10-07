Valanciunas (foot) will likely miss Tuesday's exhibition game vs. New Zealand, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Valanciunas is trending towards missing a second consecutive preseason game as he continues to deal with foot soreness. The issue doesn't appear to be anything serious, as head coach Taylor Jenkins noted the big man is mostly sitting as a precaution due to workload reasons, per Wallace.

More News
Our Latest Stories