Valanciunas (thigh) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Clippers, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Valanciunas took a knee to the thigh in Thursday's win, and he was listed as questionable for Friday's matchup. He'll test things out before the game, but the team is hopeful that he'll be able to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set.